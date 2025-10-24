Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Sagar Cements added 1.61% to Rs 245.70 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 42.31 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 55.56 crore in Q2 FY25.

Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 46.51 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 79.21 crore in Q2 FY25.

Operating EBITDA surged 158% to Rs 5,133 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,993 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 9% in Q2 FY26 as against 4% in Q2 FY24.

In Q2 FY26, sales volume jumped 17% to 13,60,268 MT compared with 11,60,873 MT recorded in Q2 FY25.

As on 30th September 2025, the companys net debt stood at Rs 1,434.66 crore. Sreekanth Reddy, Joint managing director, Sagar Cement, said, We have maintained our growth momentum in Q2, with significant volumes growth on a year-on-year basis,despite the seasonal impact of the monsoon. As expected, realisations softened during the quarter; however, theoverall operating environment remained stable with input prices continuing to be benign. Our focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization helped us sustain healthy margins even in a softer pricingenvironment. EBITDA/ton remained resilient, supported by higher plant utilisation levels and disciplined costmanagement across the value chain. With the monsoon season now behind us, we expect demand momentum to pick up in H2, led by the continuedpush in infrastructure, housing, and construction activities. For FY26, we expect our overall sales volumes to bearound 6 million MT.