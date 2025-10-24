Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 303.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 563.06 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices reported to Rs 303.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 350.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 563.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 587.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.563.06587.3738.0428.86-219.18-261.05-303.62-350.74-303.62-350.74

