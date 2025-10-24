Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 8.68% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.997.45 -6 OPM %90.2792.89 -PBDT5.024.61 9 PBT4.874.51 8 NP3.633.34 9

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

