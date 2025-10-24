Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 8.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 6.99 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 8.68% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.997.4590.2792.895.024.614.874.513.633.34

