Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 110.48 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries declined 50.92% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 110.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.110.48124.906.8113.796.8829.772.7826.5510.6921.78

