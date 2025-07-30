BSE SME IPO of B. D. Industries (Pune) subscribed 1.01 times

The offer received bids for 30 lakh shares as against 30.04 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of B. D. Industries (Pune) received bids for 30,30,000 shares as against 30,04,800 shares on offer, as per BSE data as of 17:00 hours on Wednesday (30 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.01 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (30 July 2025) and it will close on Friday (1 July 2025). The price of the IPO is fixed between Rs 102- 108 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 30,04,800 equity shares. The promoter shareholding in the company will dilute to 70.44% post- IPO from 100% pre-IPO. About 2,16,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 39,84,000 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 29.56% and 28.04% respectively of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment or pre-payment of borrowings, funding working capital requirement, investing in its material subsidiary, , B.D. Industries (India), repaying or pre-paying borrowings of its material subsidiary, purchasing machinery, funding the subsidiarys working capital needs and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, B. D. Industries (Pune) on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, raised Rs 12.90 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 11.95 lakh shares at Rs 98 each to 5 anchor investors. B. D. Industries (Pune) engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of plastic products for varied industries. The company manufactures a wide range of plastic components for automotive and industrial applications. In the automotive sector, its key products include plastic fuel tanks for off-road vehicles, urea tanks, fenders, hydraulic tanks, air ducts, mudguards, and cabin roofs. Beyond automotive, the company manufactures rotomolded plastic products that serve diverse industries, including road & highway safety, material handling & storage, water management & disposal, marine, renewable energy, healthcare, and custom moulding. As on 31 May 2025, the company had 98 employees.