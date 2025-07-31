Energy Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 969.72 crore

Net profit of Energy Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 31.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 969.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 984.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.969.72984.7538.6332.36261.03205.5131.60-24.4931.59-25.36

