Rasikh Dar to Suyash: Most expensive uncapped players in IPL 2025 auction

All 10 franchises in the Indian Premier League have finalised their squads after the IPL 2025 mega auction and are all geared up for the new season next year.

Being mindful with their signings, teams have to create a perfect mix of youth and experience in their setup and have to pick young stars with great potential in order to develop them for the years to come.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold, teamwise players' salary Top 10 most expensive uncapped players in IPL 2025 auction Sr. No. Player Winning Bid Team 1 Rasikh Dar ₹6,00,00,000.00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 Naman Dhir ₹5,25,00,000.00 Mumbai Indians 3 Nehal Wadhera ₹4,20,00,000.00 Punjab Kings 4 Abdul Samad ₹4,20,00,000.00 Lucknow Super Giants 5 Priyansh Arya ₹3,80,00,000.00 Punjab Kings 6 Ashutosh Sharma ₹3,80,00,000.00 Delhi Capitals 7 Anshul Kamboj ₹3,40,00,000.00 Chennai Super Kings 8 Abhinav Manohar ₹3,20,00,000.00 SunRisers Hyderabad 9 Angkrish Raghuvanshi ₹3,00,00,000.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 Suyash Sharma ₹2,60,00,000.00 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Naman Dhir (Rs 5.25 Crore to MI)

Naman Dhir made his way back to the Mumbai Indians who showed faith in him again in the auction. The 24-year-old batter would be hoping to burst onto the scene this time and contribute well to his side.

Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.20 Crore to PBKS)

The former Mumbai man had to make his way into the auction after Mumbai had released the player ahead of the auction. However, he did manage to get himself a contract as Punjab Kings came looking for him, buying him at Rs 4.20 Crore.

Rasikh Dar being the most expensive capped player on the night, going to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 6 Crore.

Abdul Samad (Rs 4.20 Crore to LSG)

Having been released by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Abdul Samad was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.20 Crore.

Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.80 Crore to Punjab Kings)

The 23-year-old all-rounder was bought by the Punjab Kings at Rs 3.80 Crore which made him the 5th most expensive buy in the auction among uncapped players.