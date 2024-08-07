Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 216.67 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 17.34% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 216.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.216.67224.5711.2212.2523.0125.9516.8020.1912.4915.11

