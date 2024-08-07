Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 216.67 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 17.34% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 216.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales216.67224.57 -4 OPM %11.2212.25 -PBDT23.0125.95 -11 PBT16.8020.19 -17 NP12.4915.11 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 7: Sensex climbs 875 points; Nifty ends at 24,297

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Women's TT Q/F underway; Wrestler Antim's in action

Parliament LIVE: Rahul Gandhi urges government to declare Wayanad landslide a national disaster

Indian steel prices plunge to lowest level in over three years: BigMint

LIVE news: SC expunges Punjab HC judge's remarks against top court, says they were 'scandalous'

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story