Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 216.67 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 17.34% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 216.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales216.67224.57 -4 OPM %11.2212.25 -PBDT23.0125.95 -11 PBT16.8020.19 -17 NP12.4915.11 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News