Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 395.13 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 29.52% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 395.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 322.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.395.13322.858.538.7327.1922.6218.4714.0213.8210.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp