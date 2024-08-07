Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 395.13 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 29.52% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 395.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 322.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales395.13322.85 22 OPM %8.538.73 -PBDT27.1922.62 20 PBT18.4714.02 32 NP13.8210.67 30
