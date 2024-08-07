Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 11.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 450.02 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 11.07% to Rs 44.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 450.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.450.02426.6814.6418.5271.7478.6857.5165.7544.4149.94

