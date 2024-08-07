Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 11.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.47% to Rs 450.02 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 11.07% to Rs 44.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 450.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales450.02426.68 5 OPM %14.6418.52 -PBDT71.7478.68 -9 PBT57.5165.75 -13 NP44.4149.94 -11
