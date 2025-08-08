Sai Life Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.47% to Rs 496.42 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences reported to Rs 60.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 77.47% to Rs 496.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 279.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.496.42279.7224.369.34118.4713.0180.75-18.0760.46-13.50

