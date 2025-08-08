CL Educate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.00% to Rs 145.68 crore

Net loss of CL Educate reported to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 145.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.145.6893.9912.029.958.9110.390.176.25-3.844.31

