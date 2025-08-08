Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.21% to Rs 57.21 crore

Net loss of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 13.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.21% to Rs 57.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.57.2176.49-7.8310.71-8.524.46-13.000.58-13.802.68

