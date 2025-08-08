Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 57.23 crore

Net loss of Quick Heal Technologies reported to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 57.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

