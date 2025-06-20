Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscribed 2.65 times

Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscribed 2.65 times

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 3.46 crore shares as against 1.30 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Arisinfra Solutions received bids for 3,46,63,120 shares as against 1,30,84,656 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (20 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.65 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 June 2025 and it will close on 20 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 222 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO includes a new issue of equity shares valued at Rs 499.6 crore. Of the proceeds, Rs 204.6 crore will go toward repaying some borrowings or prepaying borrowings. Rs 177 crore will be used to support working capital needs, while the rest will cover general corporate expenses. Notably, the company already raised Rs 80 crore through a pre-IPO placement in January 2025.

ArisInfra Solutions is a B2B tech company that simplifies the procurement process for construction materials throughout India. It serves real estate and infrastructure developers. Aris provides a complete digital platform for sourcing materials such as cement, steel, aggregates, RMC, and more.

From April 2021 to December 2024, Aris delivered 14.10 million MT of materials to 1,075 pin codes. They worked with 1,729 vendors and 2,659 customers, including well-known companies like Capacite Infraprojects and Afcons Infrastructure. Their subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions, offers advisory and sales support services. Other group companies handle trading, real estate, and financing operations.

Ahead of the IPO, Arisinfra Solutions on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, raised Rs 224.81 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.01 crore shares at Rs 222 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.53 crore and total income of Rs 546.52 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

