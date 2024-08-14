Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 87.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.25% to Rs 267.29 croreNet profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 87.55% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.25% to Rs 267.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales267.29304.62 -12 OPM %7.0814.65 -PBDT15.4133.92 -55 PBT2.8122.47 -87 NP2.0916.79 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News