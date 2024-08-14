Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 87.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.25% to Rs 267.29 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 87.55% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.25% to Rs 267.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.267.29304.627.0814.6515.4133.922.8122.472.0916.79

