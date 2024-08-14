Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales decline 9.13% to Rs 15.23 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 21.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.2316.76 -9 OPM %10.248.59 -PBDT1.271.08 18 PBT0.990.81 22 NP0.740.61 21

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

