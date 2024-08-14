Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.13% to Rs 15.23 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 21.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.2316.7610.248.591.271.080.990.810.740.61

