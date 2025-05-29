SAIL rises after Q4 PAT gains 16% YoY to Rs 1,178 cr

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) rose 1.20% to Rs 130.35 after the company's standalone net profit advanced 16.49% to Rs 1,177.96 crore, while revenue from operations rose 4.86% to Rs 29,316.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

During the quarter, profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 1,593.39 crore, down 12.97% compared with the previous quarter. The steelmaking company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 29.41 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA came in at Rs 3,781 crore, down 1.25% YoY and up 58.27% sequentially.

Total expenses declined 1.73% to Rs 26,023.15 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 11,251.23 crore (down 25.51% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 3,288.18 crore (up 15.79% YoY).

Sales volume stood at 5.33 million metric tons (MT) in Q4 FY25 as against 4.56 MT in Q4 FY24, while crude steel production was at 5.09 MT during the quarter, compared with Rs 5.02 MT posted in the same quarter last year.

On the margins front, the firms operating margin declined to 12.90% in Q4 FY25, compared with 13.69% recorded in Q4 FY24, while the net profit margin improved to 4.02% in Q4 FY25 from 3.62% registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's net profit surged 836.38%, while net sales rose 19.71% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations fell 2.75% to Rs 1,02,478.19 crore, while net profit fell 21.41% to Rs 2,147.96 crore.

Amarendu Prakash, chairman at SAIL, said, In an evolving global steel landscape shaped by shifting trade policies and import dynamics, SAIL continues to demonstrate resilience and strategic agility. Our latest financial results underscore our commitment to operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and value creation for stakeholders.

Amidst challenges posed by international tariffs and import pressures, which were present in the last quarter of FY25, our robust performance reflects our ability to navigate complexities while strengthening our position. The supporting government policies augur well for domestic steel demand, and as we move forward, SAIL remains focused on innovation, cost optimization, and planned future expansion in line with the National Steel Policy.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per Rs 10 equity share for FY 2024-25, 16% of the paid-up capital. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, the date of which will be announced later.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the leading steel-making company in India. The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker, producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive, and defense industries and for sale in export markets.

