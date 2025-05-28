Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 13.82% to Rs 1594.58 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 3.01% to Rs 191.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 1594.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1401.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 700.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 651.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 5318.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5014.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1594.581401.02 14 5318.895014.39 6 OPM %10.7111.56 -10.1811.73 - PBDT273.88261.21 5 969.06907.64 7 PBT261.46249.56 5 922.45863.79 7 NP191.71186.10 3 700.77651.69 8

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

