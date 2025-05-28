Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.82% to Rs 1594.58 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 3.01% to Rs 191.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 186.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 1594.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1401.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.53% to Rs 700.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 651.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 5318.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5014.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1594.581401.025318.895014.3910.7111.5610.1811.73273.88261.21969.06907.64261.46249.56922.45863.79191.71186.10700.77651.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News