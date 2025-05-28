Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of India Lease Development reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.14 7 0.550.56 -2 OPM %-46.67-128.57 --23.64-41.07 - PBDT-0.07-0.09 22 -0.12-0.14 14 PBT-0.07-0.09 22 -0.12-0.14 14 NP-0.07-0.10 30 -0.12-0.15 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adinath Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Government hikes MSP of kharif crops

Cabinet approves continuation of Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for FY 2025-26 with existing 1.5% Interest Subvention

Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story