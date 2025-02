Finolex Cables standalone net profit declines 2.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.24% to Rs 1182.11 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables declined 2.98% to Rs 123.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 127.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 1182.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1221.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1182.111221.6810.9110.90173.37177.72161.64166.86123.94127.75

