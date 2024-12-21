Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) informed that it has delivered the first stealth frigate of Project 17A class and the fourth stealth destroyer of Project 15B class to the Indian Navy.

Both the warships have been designed by the Indian Navys Warship Design Bureau, constructed by MDL, and overseen by the warship overseeing team, Mumbai.

The MDL said Nilgiri, the first-class (FoC) ship of Project 17A, features cutting-edge advanced technology and is comparable to the finest ships of similar class anywhere in the world.

Nilgiri incorporates design features for improved survivability, seakeeping, stealth, and maneuverability. It is a ship with stealth capabilities achieved through hull shaping and the use of radar-transparent deck fittings, making it difficult to detect.

The warship is packed with an array of weapons and sensors and has an all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles, and fighter aircraft, the defence PSU said.

It is mounted with guns for close-in defence capability and effective naval gunfire. Nilgiri is enabled to operate independently without supporting vessels and to function as the flagship of the Naval Task Force.

Surat is the fourth ship of Project 15B and is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. It is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface Brahmos missiles and Barak-8> Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles.

The destroyer is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the Hull-mounted Sonar Humsa NG, heavy-weight torpedo tube launchers, and ASW rocket launchers to enable underwater warfare.

Surat is more versatile than previous destroyers and frigates and offers enhanced capabilities against submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles, and aircraft, allowing it to operate independently and serve as a flagship.

The indigenous content in P15B class destroyers is 72%, which is a notch above their predecessors, P15A (59%) and P15 (42%) class destroyers.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 75.76% to Rs 585.08 crore on a 50.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,756.83 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders slipped 6.22% to close at Rs 4,725.55 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

