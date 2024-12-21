Auro Pharma gets UK MHRA nod for cancer drug

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., has received marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Bevqolva, its bevacizumab biosimilar.

Bevqolva 25 mg/mL concentrate for infusion will be available in 4 mL (100 mg) and 16 mL (400 mg) single-use vials for intravenous infusion.

Bevacizumab is used in the treatment of various cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The pharma major reported a 7.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 817.38 crore on a 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,646.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell 1.17% to close at Rs 1,240.70 on Friday, 20 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News