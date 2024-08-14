Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 115.72 crore

Net loss of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 15.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 115.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.115.72129.19-12.09-7.98-11.06-5.23-19.79-14.71-15.8810.98

