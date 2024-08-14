Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 117.87% to Rs 38.65 crore

Net Loss of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 117.87% to Rs 38.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.6517.74 118 OPM %-0.91-3.33 -PBDT-0.85-0.64 -33 PBT-0.92-0.71 -30 NP-0.92-0.70 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

Switzerland's UBS Q1 results: Net profit rises to $1.1 bn, shares up 3.6%

Kerala landslides: CM announces Rs 6 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Imports from China up 13% to $10.2 bn, exports dip 9.44% to $1.5 bn in July

Newgen Recognized in an Analyst Report on Task-Centric Automation Software Landscape

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story