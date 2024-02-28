Salasar Techno bags order worth over Rs 200 crore from ZETWERK

Salasar Techno Engineering said that it has entered into an agreement with ZETWERK Businesses for supply of 25,000 MT of solar structures.

This agreement, valued at over Rs 200 crore, entails Salasar to supply the specified quantity to ZETWORK or its affiliates for subsequent export.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The above contract further strengthens the order book and is expected to get completed within 12 months, yielding heathy EBITDA margins, the company stated.

Commenting on the above status, the management team of Salasar said: Our collaboration with ZETWERK further underscores our established presence in the renewable energy sector. This partnership reaffirms our adaptability and foresight in meeting the industry's dynamic requirements.

Salasar Techno Engineering is a one stop engineering and infrastructure solution provider. The company is engaged in providing turnkey EPC services for Railway and Power sectors and is also engaged in designing and manufacturing of telecom towers, monopoles and other heavy steel structures.

Salasar Techno Engineering is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India. It provides 360-degree solutions by carrying out engineering, designing, fabrication, galvanization and deployment.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 56.20% to Rs 16.76 crore on a 26.20% increase in sales to Rs 303.88 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.07% to currently trade at Rs 25.99 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News