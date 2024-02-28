Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 14.51 points or 0.58% at 2502.22 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.68%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.85%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.68%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.65%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.49%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.45%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.36%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.31%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.64%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.21%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.98%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.95 or 0.03% at 73118.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.15 points or 0.05% at 22209.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.57 points or 0.19% at 45975.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.05% at 13552.35.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1311 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

