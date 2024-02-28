Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 94.95 points or 0.35% at 27240.81 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.77%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.44%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.8%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.36%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.2%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.03%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.82%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.7%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.07%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.95 or 0.03% at 73118.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.15 points or 0.05% at 22209.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.57 points or 0.19% at 45975.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.05% at 13552.35.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1311 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News