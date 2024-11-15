Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Salguti Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 0.20% to Rs 20.51 crore

Salguti Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.20% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.5120.47 0 OPM %3.905.37 -PBDT0.320.59 -46 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP00.08 -100

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

