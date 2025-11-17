Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit declines 10.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 22.64 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters declined 10.74% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.6420.3415.4216.773.473.152.912.602.162.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News