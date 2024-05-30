Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 166.40 croreNet profit of Salona Cotspin declined 71.34% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 166.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.11% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.34% to Rs 722.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
