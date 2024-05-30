Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 166.40 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin declined 71.34% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 166.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.11% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.34% to Rs 722.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales166.40146.99 13 722.26486.91 48 OPM %4.023.41 -4.197.16 - PBDT4.091.57 161 15.2725.73 -41 PBT1.370.31 342 8.4120.26 -58 NP0.903.14 -71 6.1317.57 -65

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

