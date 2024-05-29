Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 34.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 326.57 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 34.24% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 326.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.52% to Rs 45.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 1166.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1037.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
