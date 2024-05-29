AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 136.95 croreNet profit of AVG Logistics rose 106.59% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 136.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 282.73% to Rs 31.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 479.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 427.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
