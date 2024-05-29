Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 891.24 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 3.09% to Rs 148.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 891.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.13% to Rs 723.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 3578.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3405.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales891.24835.95 7 3578.093405.73 5 OPM %23.5023.86 -26.4325.11 - PBDT217.23211.84 3 982.63916.80 7 PBT169.23147.87 14 796.73669.55 19 NP148.90144.43 3 723.53639.57 13

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

