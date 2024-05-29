Emami consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 891.24 croreNet profit of Emami rose 3.09% to Rs 148.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 891.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.13% to Rs 723.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 3578.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3405.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News