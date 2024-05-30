Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sam Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sam Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 61.36% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net Loss of Sam Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.36% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.52% to Rs 10.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.20% to Rs 9.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.165.59 -61 9.9125.54 -61 OPM %-35.65-16.10 -21.9027.64 - PBDT-0.31-0.76 59 12.417.67 62 PBT-0.45-0.84 46 11.957.32 63 NP-0.27-0.56 52 10.725.40 99

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

