Sambhv Steel Tubes standalone net profit rises 34.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.88% to Rs 558.63 crore

Net profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 34.89% to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.88% to Rs 558.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 330.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.558.63330.7813.0213.8957.0438.6745.0432.7133.4024.76

