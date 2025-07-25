Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 49.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.44% to Rs 495.17 crore

Net profit of Suryoday Small Finance Bank declined 49.64% to Rs 35.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 1.44% to Rs 495.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 488.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.495.17488.1237.6144.5546.8392.7246.8392.7235.2870.06

