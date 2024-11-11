ITI consortium emerges L1 for three packages of BharatNet project

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
ITI with its consortium partner has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for Package No. 15 of BharatNet Phase-3 Project comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur states with an order value of Rs. 1537 Crores. ITI also emerged as L1 (on 07 November 2024) for Package No. 8 in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and for Package No. 9 in West Bengal, & Andaman and Nicobar Islands with an order value to Rs. 3022 crore. With this, ITI has emerged as L1 for three Packages (8,9, &15) taking the total order value to Rs. 4559 crore.

The BharatNet Phase-3 Project is divided into 16 Packages spread across all states & union territories. BSNL had invited tenders, for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet Phase-3 Project on a Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

