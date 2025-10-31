Sammaan Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 45.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.72% to Rs 239.57 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Finserve reported to Rs 45.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2856.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.72% to Rs 239.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 449.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.239.57449.6268.39-805.5164.93-3815.8362.73-3816.1045.15-2856.75

