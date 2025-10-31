Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 13.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.98% to Rs 450.61 crore

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 13.31% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 450.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 495.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.450.61495.098.057.5523.8423.0410.0710.136.587.59

