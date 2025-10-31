Shriram Finance standalone net profit rises 11.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.02% to Rs 11907.79 crore

Net profit of Shriram Finance rose 11.39% to Rs 2307.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2071.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 11907.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10089.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11907.7910089.5473.9071.893284.462910.393110.022751.532307.182071.26

