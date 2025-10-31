Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 245.93 crore

Net Loss of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported to Rs 32.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 245.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 246.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.245.93246.06-16.77-9.35-40.70-23.72-52.94-36.04-32.62-24.00

