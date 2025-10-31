The Phosphate Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 30.76 crore

Net Loss of The Phosphate Company reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.30.7639.16-8.22-7.48-3.09-3.74-3.33-3.99-2.49-2.99

