Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 243632.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 78.32% to Rs 26994.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15138.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 243632.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 231784.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.243632.00231784.0017.6116.7250988.0036830.0037146.0023234.0026994.0015138.00

