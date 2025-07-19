Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 270.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.34% to Rs 17356.23 crore

Net loss of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 270.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 73.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.34% to Rs 17356.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23247.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17356.2323247.021.032.61-38.25443.52-401.59108.28-270.6673.22

