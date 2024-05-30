Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 39.45 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings declined 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.26% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 162.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News