Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings declined 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.26% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 162.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.4545.23 -13 162.03181.31 -11 OPM %7.537.61 -8.038.21 - PBDT1.892.18 -13 7.9310.19 -22 PBT0.981.36 -28 4.286.97 -39 NP0.641.07 -40 2.974.89 -39

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

