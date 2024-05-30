Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 40.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings declined 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.26% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 162.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

