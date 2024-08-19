Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.53% to Rs 70.63 crore

Net loss of Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.53% to Rs 70.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.70.6352.5050.9462.441.788.900.767.60-0.335.14

