Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.53% to Rs 70.63 croreNet loss of Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.53% to Rs 70.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales70.6352.50 35 OPM %50.9462.44 -PBDT1.788.90 -80 PBT0.767.60 -90 NP-0.335.14 PL
