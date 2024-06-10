Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.74% to Rs 62.28 crore

Net profit of Samunnati Financial Intermediation Services Pvt L reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.74% to Rs 62.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 98.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 219.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 197.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

62.2840.51219.29197.1554.88-150.5859.72-8.675.76-84.0929.88-124.814.67-85.3525.15-129.744.00-64.4221.05-98.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News