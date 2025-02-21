Samvardhana Motherson incorporates WOS in UAE

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Motherson Treasury Strategy (MT), within the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in the United Arab Emirates.

MT will provide a range of treasury-related services, including but not limited to cash management, working capital management, and financing solutions for SAMIL and its subsidiaries. The incorporation was completed on 19 February 2025.

The company will hold 100% of the share capital of the newly established entity.

SAMIL is one of the worlds leading specialized automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs. It is currently the largest auto ancillary in India and is ranked among the top 15 automotive suppliers worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 62.1% to Rs 878.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 541.96 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 7% to Rs 27,231.61 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip dropped 3.60% to Rs 127.20 on the BSE.

