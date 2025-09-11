Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.74, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.98% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% drop in NIFTY and a 3.7% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.74, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 25000.8. The Sensex is at 81517.52, up 0.11%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 11.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26833.95, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.55 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 100.98, up 0.1% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down 19.98% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% drop in NIFTY and a 3.7% drop in the Nifty Auto index.